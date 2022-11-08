Pa. Election Results: Rep. Brendan Boyle Wins Re-Election in 2nd District

Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle has won re-election in Pennsylvania's 2nd Congressional District, NBC News projects.

Boyle, 45, has represented the Philadelphia area in Congress since 2015. He held the 13th District seat, which represented Northeast Philadelphia and parts of Montgomery County, from 2015 through 2019. Redistricting in 2018 pushed Boyle to run for re-election in the new 2nd District, which only represents the Northeast.

Boyle defeated Republican challenger Aaron Bashir to retain his seat.