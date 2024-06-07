Philadelphia

New report reveals the most popular dog breeds in Philly. See if your pooch made the list

By Cherise Lynch

Shepherd dogs of various types of dogs are very cute on the road and are in the dog park
Getty Images

America’s favorite dog breed may be the Chihuahua, but according to a new report, there are a few other different breeds that are most loved in Philadelphia.

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The Most Popular U.S. Dog Breeds by City" and certain dogs can be found in more homes than others.

Did your pup make the cut?

Here are the top five most popular dog breeds in the City of Brotherly Love, according to the U.S. News database:

  1. Golden Retriever
  2. Yorkshire Terrier
  3. Chihuahua
  4. Shih Tzu
  5. American Pit Bull Terrier

The report states that Golden Retrievers top the list of most popular breeds in 10 of the 25 most populous cities.

