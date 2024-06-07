New report reveals the most popular dog breeds in Philly. See if your pooch made the list

America’s favorite dog breed may be the Chihuahua, but according to a new report, there are a few other different breeds that are most loved in Philadelphia.

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of "The Most Popular U.S. Dog Breeds by City" and certain dogs can be found in more homes than others.

Did your pup make the cut?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Here are the top five most popular dog breeds in the City of Brotherly Love, according to the U.S. News database:

Golden Retriever Yorkshire Terrier Chihuahua Shih Tzu American Pit Bull Terrier

The report states that Golden Retrievers top the list of most popular breeds in 10 of the 25 most populous cities.