Delaware

Therapy dog from Delaware nominated for USO Canine Volunteer of the Year award

By Cherise Lynch

A local golden retriever needs your vote to become top dog.

Ranger, a therapy dog who works at Dover Air Force Base and Coast Guard Station Indian River is up for the USO Canine Volunteer of the Year award.

One of Ranger's main jobs is to visit with service members who have the difficult task of bringing home fallen service members.

You can vote for Ranger now through Friday, March 8 at strawpoll.com.

The USO  is a nonprofit charitable corporation that looks after the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. For more information visit uso.org.

