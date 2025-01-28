Stray puppy found on Philadelphia street euthanized after rabies diagnosis

A stray puppy in Philadelphia had to be euthanized after testing positive for rabies, sparking a warning from the health department.

According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, the puppy -- between two to five months old -- was picked up by ACCT Philly animal protection officers around 11 p.m. on Wellen Street near North American Street on Saturday, Jan. 18, after someone reported seeing her.

Officials said the dog had facial swelling from a wound on her face and had very damaged teeth. On Wednesday, after a medical procedure, she began showing signs of rabies, such as difficulty moving, lethargy, and extreme aggression.

ACCT Philly

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The puppy was then euthanized and sent for testing at the health department. The results returned on Friday and revealed that she was positive for rabies.

According to officials, the puppy was likely dumped by a backyard breeder or someone who recently purchased her and, after seeing concerning symptoms.

“This is a very unusual and very sad situation, but we want to make sure that the public is made aware so that anyone who came into contact with this puppy can get the appropriate treatment,” said Sarah Barnett, Executive Director, ACCT Philly. “It is hopefully a reminder to the community to ensure your pets are vaccinated, and to not support those who are putting profit above public safety and animal welfare and selling unvaccinated animals.”

ACCT Philly

Officials said anyone who had contact with the puppy or knows any information on where the puppy came from should call the health department at 215-685-6741.

The health department also shared information on steps everyone should take to minimize the risk of exposure to rabies:

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies at 12 weeks of age and yearly following that, as required by state law.

If you purchase a dog or cat from someone, make sure the dog has proof of a rabies vaccine. Specifically, a rabies vaccine certificate which includes the vaccine information as is signed by a veterinarian.

If you cannot care for your pet, do not dump them outside. It is illegal and inhumane and can also place the community at risk.

Do not feed wild animals. Feed your pet indoors and don’t let them outside without supervision.

Make sure children know to avoid trying to touch wild animals or pets they don’t know.

If you see sick or injured wildlife in Philadelphia, please contact ACCT Philly. Officers will pick up the animal and either take the animal to a wildlife rehabber or euthanize and send the animal out for testing if appropriate. If you come across a deceased animal not on the street, you can contact ACCT Philly. If the deceased animal is on the street, you can contact the streets department. You can read more about assistance for wildlife issues here: https://acctphilly.org/wildlife/

Report all bites, scratches, and other exposures to animals for any individual from Philadelphia or exposed in Philadelphia to the Health Department by calling 215-685-6748 or faxing a completed Animal Exposure Reporting Form to 215-238-6947. You will be asked to provide information on the human victim and the animal’s location if known.

Health officials said that since 2022, there has only been one other case of a dog testing positive for rabies in Pennsylvania, which was in 2024, and in Philadelphia.

"Historically, Philadelphia has more animals identified with rabies through testing than any other county in Pennsylvania," said the health officials.