Sharks spotted in ‘rare' sightings offshore in South Jersey

A pair of some of the largest species of sharks -- basking sharks -- were spotted off the coasts of Cape May and Wildwood in New Jersey, recently.

According to an online post from the Cape May Whale Watch & Research Center, on Aug. 1, 2024, a basking shark believed to be about 15 to 20 feet long was spotted breaking the water's surface about five miles offshore.

Officials with the research center said they believe this basking shark was different than one spotted last month, as the dorsal fins were different.

In July, the research center posted photos online on July 26, 2024, after a basking shark was spotted off the coast of Wildwood, New Jersey.

In that incident, a basking shark -- also believed to be about 15 to 20 feet long -- was spotted "cruising along at the surface" of the water, officials said.

To check locations of tagged sharks along the Jersey Shore, check the OCearch tracker, here.