Puppy on the road to recovery after being found abandoned, paralyzed in Delaware park

A heartbreaking discovery has turned into a story of resilience as a paralyzed dog -- found, abandoned in a Delaware park -- begins his recovery with a dedicated foster family.

Bluey, a spunky chihuahua puppy, was found a few weeks ago in Canby Park by a few concerned neighbors who noticed him and another dog alone.

The neighbors contacted Faithful Friends Animal Society (FFAS), a local no-kill organization based in New Castle County, who stepped in to help.

"It was a freezing cold morning the Friday before Christmas when two neighbors reached out about two neglected dogs in Canby Park needing urgent help," explained Erika, Bluey’s foster. "While it wasn’t clear if the two dogs had been abandoned together, it was obvious they had been neglected and deserved a second chance at life."

Thanks to the help of veterinary care and his foster home with Erika, Bluey is making incredible strides.

According to FFAS, he is seeing medical specialists in orthopedics and neurology to help him heal. After just a week of help, Bluey could stand independently and drink water.

“With the help of a wheelchair loaned by Tysons Love, Bluey can now not only use his wheels but also take steps with his back feet, showing strength, control, and hope for a brighter future,” Erika shared.

“Bluey’s determination and zest for life inspire us all,” said Jane Pierantozzi, Executive Director at FFAS. “With the support of our incredible community, we can give Bluey and other animals like him the second chance they deserve.”

For more on Bluey and Faithful Friends Animal Society's daily mission to help animals visit faithfulfriends.us.