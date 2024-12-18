‘Slippery swine' captured after weeks on the run in Bensalem Township

After weeks on the run, police in one Bucks County community said that a slippery swine has been safely caught.

In a post on social media, Bensalem Township Police joked that the pig named "Porky" was charged with fleeing and eluding officers.

Porky was captured with a special trap on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the area of Newport Mews Drive, police said. He was taken to the Ross Mill Pig Farm in Jamison to be treated by a veterinarian before he put up for adoption.

In photos shared by the police department, officers were seen posing next to Porky who was in a carrier in the back of a car.

Police are thanking everyone to giving updates on where they spotted Porky before he was captured.