‘Slippery swine' captured after weeks on the run in Bensalem Township

This little piggy went to Bensalem Township and evaded police for weeks until he was finally captured on Tuesday, Dec. 17

By Emily Rose Grassi

After weeks on the run, police in one Bucks County community said that a slippery swine has been safely caught.

In a post on social media, Bensalem Township Police joked that the pig named "Porky" was charged with fleeing and eluding officers.

Porky was captured with a special trap on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the area of Newport Mews Drive, police said. He was taken to the Ross Mill Pig Farm in Jamison to be treated by a veterinarian before he put up for adoption.

In photos shared by the police department, officers were seen posing next to Porky who was in a carrier in the back of a car.

Police are thanking everyone to giving updates on where they spotted Porky before he was captured.

