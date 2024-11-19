‘Slippery swine' on the loose in Bensalem Township, police say

This little piggy went to Bensalem Township... and has been eluding police for "the past few weeks."

Police in Bensalem Township said that they have been attempting to capture a "little porker" for the past few weeks, but it has continually eluded officials.

In fact, in a post on social media, police officials said that the pig's "elusiveness has gone viral" and they believe that residents in the community may be feeding the animal as it remains on the lam.

Police officials are asking anyone who encounters the pig to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department's non-emergency number 215-633-3719, and report his location.

"We want to get him before he runs into the street and breaks his little piggy," police officials said on social media.

Law enforcement officials said that, once captured, the animal will be taken to a rescue, tended to by a veterinarian and made available for adoption.