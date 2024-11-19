Bucks County

‘Slippery swine' on the loose in Bensalem Township, police say

For 'the past few weeks' police in Bensalem Township have been on the hunt for a pig, officials say. Officials believe residents have been feeding the animal and they hope to capture it and get it put up for adoption

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Bensalem Township are on the lookout for this little piggy and have been trying to catch it for several weeks.
Bensalem Township Police Department

This little piggy went to Bensalem Township... and has been eluding police for "the past few weeks."

Police in Bensalem Township said that they have been attempting to capture a "little porker" for the past few weeks, but it has continually eluded officials.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

In fact, in a post on social media, police officials said that the pig's "elusiveness has gone viral" and they believe that residents in the community may be feeding the animal as it remains on the lam.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officials are asking anyone who encounters the pig to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department's non-emergency number 215-633-3719, and report his location.

"We want to get him before he runs into the street and breaks his little piggy," police officials said on social media.

Law enforcement officials said that, once captured, the animal will be taken to a rescue, tended to by a veterinarian and made available for adoption.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 14 seconds ago

ACCT Philly at a breaking point due to overcrowding, dogs face euthanasia

Philadelphia 60 mins ago

Post Malone announces stadium tour with Jelly Roll, coming to Philly in May

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bucks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us