Mystery illness impacting dogs in Pennsylvania, other states, officials say

Officials are warning pet owners about a mystery disease impacting dogs in several states, including Pennsylvania.

“There have been recent reports in several states, including Pennsylvania, of an atypical respiratory illness in dogs with no known cause,” a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture told NBC10. “Much of the testing in Pennsylvania is done in private veterinary labs and dogs are treated by private veterinarians, so we do not have a count of how many dogs have been reported ill.”

Officials say affected dogs may show signs of lethargy, coughing, sneezing, and eye and nasal discharge. Some states reported dogs staying sick for long periods of time, not responding to treatment and in rare cases even dying after dealing with rapid and severe respiratory signs.

“Dogs with preexisting chronic respiratory illness may be more likely to develop pneumonia,” the spokesperson wrote. “Veterinarians are working to pinpoint the cause and identify effective treatments.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services alerted licensed veterinarians across the state of the mysterious illness. The Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System’s three veterinary labs are also providing diagnostic testing and support to the veterinarians.

“Year-round measures the department takes to help prevent the spread of canine diseases include enforcing high standards for licensed kennels set forth in the PA Dog Law, as well as the legal requirements that every animal imported into Pennsylvania must have a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection demonstrating that it is free of clinical signs disease,” the spokesperson wrote.

The Department recommends that dog owners closely monitor their pets’ health and contact their veterinarians with any questions or treatment recommendations. The Department also recommended the following steps: