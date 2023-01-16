A giant Pacific octopus has joined the aquatic collection at Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey, and it comes with some mystery.

Charlie, the octopus, is missing part of its third arm which determines the sex of an octopus, meaning they don’t know whether Charlie is a male or female.

The only other ways to tell the sex of an octopus are for it to lay eggs, signaling it's a female, or by conducting a necropsy, autopsy, after its death.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The exhibit was previously home to Europa, a female octopus, who has entered senescence, a stage of an octopus' life cycle that occurs before death.

You can visit Charlie by purchasing tickets or making a reservation online.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.