Lehigh Valley Zoo unveils plans for building new habitat for red pandas

The Lehigh Valley Zoo has announced that construction is underway for a new habitat that will house an endangered species.

On Tuesday the zoo unveiled its plan to transform the former prairie dog exhibit into a red panda paradise.

Currently, the zoo is working closely with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to identify the best possible red pandas to welcome to the zoo.

“As we build this exhibit, we are looking towards the future,” President and CEO Amanda Shurr said in a news release. “As part of Lehigh Valley Zoo’s master plan, we will be introducing species native to Asia to the zoo. Red pandas are the first species that we plan to welcome from this region, and we are excited to continue to bring in new and different species, ones that have not yet been a part of our zoo family.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are less than 10,000 red pandas in the wild as a result of deforestation, poaching, accidental trapping and more, according to the zoo. Not only will the zoo provide them a home to thrive, but they have a mission to educate the public about the importance of wildlife conservation.

The red pandas are expected to arrive next year but the zoo has not set a date just yet.

Want to visit and learn about other animals as you anticipate the opening of the red panda habitat? Don't worry, the zoo is open to the public during the winter Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit www.lvzoo.org.

