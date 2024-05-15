Ducklings rescued from storm drain in South Jersey

In South Jersey, a group of ducklings found themselves stuck after falling through a storm drain.

Galloway Township Police Department posted on Facebook that a concerned citizen had called to report that several ducklings were stranded in a drain while the mother duck nervously paced about.

When officers responded to the scene, police said they realized they weren't equipped to open the drain, so they had to call Director of Public Works Matt Ayears for backup.

Police said Ayers responded quickly and was able to flip up the storm drain and fish out the duckings with a net.

Afterward, police said the ducklings and their mom were reunited, and they walked off to safety together.