New Jersey

Ducklings rescued from storm drain in South Jersey

By Cherise Lynch

Galloway Township Police Department

In South Jersey, a group of ducklings found themselves stuck after falling through a storm drain.

Galloway Township Police Department posted on Facebook that a concerned citizen had called to report that several ducklings were stranded in a drain while the mother duck nervously paced about.

When officers responded to the scene, police said they realized they weren't equipped to open the drain, so they had to call Director of Public Works Matt Ayears for backup.

Pennsylvania 9 hours ago

Duct-taped Kitten, rescued from Chester County home, finds new fur-ever family

critter corner May 13

Punxsutawney Phil's handlers pick perfect weather-themed names for groundhog's babies

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said Ayers responded quickly and was able to flip up the storm drain and fish out the duckings with a net.

Afterward, police said the ducklings and their mom were reunited, and they walked off to safety together.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jerseycritter cornerGalloway Township
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us