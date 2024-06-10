Police are searching for a group of suspects accused of breaking into vehicles and stealing weapons in Philadelphia over the span of several days.

From Monday, May 27, through Thursday, May 30, a group of male suspects broke into vehicles parked in the area of 30th and Clearfield streets. All of the thefts occurred between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. and during all of the break-ins, the thieves stole a firearm out of each vehicle, police said.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects and said they drove two different black vehicles during the incidents.

If you have any information on their identities or whereabouts, please call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.

If you see the suspects, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately.