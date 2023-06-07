Dog adopted after a year-and-a-half at West Chester shelter

Talk about a good boy.

King, an eight-year-old dog, has spent the last year and a half waiting for a new owner at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester.

And now, after more than a year-and-a-half, King - who was the longest resident of the no kill shelter - has found a new family.

On social media, the shelter said that King's new owners were following posts about his time in the shelter online and, when they lost their dog, they wanted to bring King into their household.

"My house felt empty," King's new owner said, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. "King has already brought so much heart and laughter back."