Pet owners warned after coyote snatches small dog in Delco

Police in Marple Township, Delaware County, are issuing a warning after a woman's dog was snatched by a coyote last week.

On Thursday, police said officers responded to a call near Broomall from a woman who had lost a terrier dog she was watching for her daughter. The dog was snatched in broad daylight by a coyote while it was in the backyard.

In the last few days, police said they'd been alerted of several more coyote sightings in the area.

"Coyotes are becoming more common, not only in the suburbs but in the city. They're just getting pushed out of different areas," Marple Township Police Chief Brandon Graeff told NBC10.

Police said coyotes are more active in the spring and are typically out and about collecting food for their pups.

The police department is working with the health department and animal control, as well as the Pennsylvania Game Commission to capture the coyote.

Police advise the following to residents:

Small pets and children should never be left unattended, and dogs should always be walked on a leash.

Never feed or attempt to tame coyotes.

If followed by a coyote, make loud noises, if this fails, throw rocks in the animal’s direction.

Put Garbage in tightly closed containers that cannot be tipped over.

Install motion-sensitive lighting around the house.

Do not leave pet food outside.

Put away bird feeders at night to avoid attracting rodents and other coyote prey.

Bring pets in at night.

Ask your neighbors to follow these tips.