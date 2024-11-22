Ankole-Watusi calf born at Cape May County Zoo. See the adorable photos

Meet the newest addition to the Ankole-Watusi cattle herd at the Cape May County Park and Zoo.

The male Ankole-Watusi calf was born on the morning of November 6th to mom, Darla, and dad, Howie. It is Darla's second calf; her first was born last year, and her name is Pumpkin.

“We are exciting announce the birth of a Watusi calf to the heard and welcome the new addition to the growing Zoo family. The calf does not have a name yet, but the Zoo staff is planning a naming contest soon, that will be announced shortly," said Commissioner Andrew Bulakowski, liaison to the Parks and Zoo.

Cape May County New Jersey Board of County Commissioners

Watusi cattle are a domestic breed originating in Africa. According to officials, they were imported to the United States from Europe in the 1900s for their striking appearance. Their horns can reach four to six feet in length and help keep them cool.

You can see the calf in their exhibit daily with the herd and can be seen following mom around. The herd can be viewed year-round on the Savana boardwalk.

The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the expectation of Christmas. The Parks are open daily from 7 a.m. until dusk. For more information, visit capemay.com/play/cape-may-county-zoo.