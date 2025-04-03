Caught on Cam: Man robs North Philly pretzel shop with box cutter

Police officials in Philadelphia have released surveillance footage in the hopes of tracking down a man who, they said, robbed a pretzel shop in North Philly after producing a box cutter and grabbing a worker at the store.

Officials shared surveillance footage online on Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on March 30, 2025, at a Philadelphia Pretzel Factory located along the 5600 block of N. Broad Street, after the suspect entered the store and began to buy pretzels.

However, during the transaction, officials said, the man produced a box cutter and grabbed the worker at the store as he demanded money from the store's register.

After being given an undetermined amount of cash, police officials said, the man fled to the southbound subway entrance along Broad Street.

The man sought by police is described as a a middle-aged individual who wore a dark blue shirt and pants with a green camouflaged hat and blue striped sneakers during the incident.

Police officials are asking anyone who many have information about this crime or this suspect, to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.