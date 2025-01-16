Two tiny creatures have waddled into the world at New Jersey's Adventure Aquarium, bringing hope for one of the most at-risk species.

The aquarium recently announced the arrival of two African Penguin chicks to its growing colony, and the fluffy new members are already melting hearts.

The chicks, named Gabby and Shubert, hatched to first-time parents on Dec. 1, 2024. Gabby, a female, was hatched to parents Taco and Bahari and got her name from her talkativeness, while Shubert, a male, was hatched to parents Hubert and Mushu and is described as a big bird who only continues to exceed his growth milestones.

Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium

According to the aquarium, these hatchlings are particularly significant as African penguins were reclassified as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Oct. 2024 due to habitat loss and other environmental factors.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Gabby and Shubert to our African penguin colony,” said Nikki Grandinetti, general curator of Adventure Aquarium. “As an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and a participant in the AZA’s Species Survival Plan Program, we are deeply grateful for the guidance we receive in forming genetically diverse and healthy breeding pairs. This partnership is vital to ongoing efforts to conserve this endangered species for future generations.”

The chicks will remain behind the scenes until about two months old and have their waterproof feathers. During this time, Gabby and Shubert can adjust to their new environment before acclimating to the colony.

Until then, you can check out other animals at Adventure Aquarium. To learn more or purchase daily tickets, visit AdventureAquarium.com.