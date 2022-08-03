Project Innovation Grant Recipient: Hope Beyond Borders

Hope Beyond Borders has been awarded a $20,000 grant from NBC10, Telemundo62, and Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation as a part of the Project Innovation Grant Challenge. The funding will support Soap for Hope, a youth entrepreneurial training initiative that equips middle- and high school students in Coatesville, Pa., with the entrepreneurial mindset and skillsets to help them flourish in today's marketplace. The social enterprise is a youth-operated online store, direct sales and fundraising, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting children and youth in their program.

The Soap for Hope Youth Social Enterprise program started as a fundraiser in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a youth entrepreneur course with an online shop. Students raise money, are taught important entrepreneurial skills and learn the process of soap making. Schools, clubs, teams, and organizations can fundraise with Soap for Hope Fundraising. 100% of all the profits go to helping children and youth flourish.

Soap for Hope Fundraising

Local schools, clubs, teams, and youth organizations can fundraise with Soap for Hope Fundraising, with 100% of our profits going to help children and youth flourish!

For more information, visit www.hopebeyondborders.org/sfh-fundraising

To view the online shop, visit www.hopebeyondborders.org/soap-for-hope-store

For over 20 years, Hope Beyond Borders has been making a difference for students in developing communities. This organization provides an international network of educational programs and thought leaders committed to helping the youth in these communities thrive. Their overall goal is to empower students academically, spiritually, and socially. Programs are operating out of Coatesville, as well as Zambia and Liberia. They offer a local education program (CKC) and a youth entrepreneur program (Soap for Hope). Hope Beyond Borders is currently serving over 500 students and growing.