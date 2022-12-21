Penn Museum's “Winter Break” from Dec. 27-30 offering Free Admission for Kids 17 and Under

Kids under 17 will receive free admission during “Winter Break” at the Penn Museum, December 27 through 30, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“Winter Break”, back by popular demand, has been extended to four full days, offering indoor museum adventures for families looking to enhance their holiday experiences with history and vibrant cultures from around the world.

Young artists can create paper mosaics at a free “Creation Station” in the Museum’s Asia Galleries all day, along with the self-guided Amazing Artifacts tour featuring QR codes to help guests “dig deeper” into each object.

Each day at 11 a.m., kids can learn about the principals of Kwanzaa through inspirational stories with Paul D. Best, “Our Sun Paul,” from Keepers of the Culture, Inc., Philadelphia’s Afrocentric storytelling group.

At 1 p.m., guests can join the “Daily Dig,” a 15-minute “deep dive” into one artifact on display—what it is, how it was used, and what it can tell today’s researchers about the people who lived in that region during that time.

Its new interactive, multisensory Eastern Mediterranean Gallery: Crossroads of Cultures highlights how the region that now encompasses Israel, Jordan, and the Palestinian Territories was a cosmopolitan hub whose innovations (like the alphabet and the roots of major faiths) shaped today’s world.

With galleries dedicated to life in Ancient Egypt, Rome, Greece, Mexico and Central America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Native American Voices, the Penn Museum showcases 10,000 years of human history.

In addition, the U-2 Spy Planes & Aerial Archaeology exhibition zooms in on select artifacts and 15 large-scale images that offer 70,000-foot-high views of ancient sites—illustrating how top-secret reconnaissance materials from the Cold War help today’s archaeologists to decode the past.

All Winter Break activities are included with general admission. Click here for tickets.