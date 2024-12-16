Local Impact Grant Recipient: The Unscripted Project

The Unscripted Project is a free after-school program that empowers public school students with the skills and mindset for personal and professional success through improv education. By participating in these classes, students gain confidence, find their voices, and develop a mindset that helps them thrive. The program believes in the power of improv to shape students into well-rounded, capable individuals and responsible citizens. As of March 2024, over 2,300 students across 108 classrooms have completed their ten-week Core Program.

NBC10, Telemundo62, and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation have awarded The Unscripted Project a $10,000 grant through the Local Impact Grant program to support their Youth Education & Empowerment initiatives. This funding will enable the organization to maintain and expand its in-school and after-school improv theater programs, reaching 1,200 students each school year. Additionally, the grant will help launch the Unscripted House Team Afterschool program and extend their reach to five new schools within the School District of Philadelphia.

The Unscripted Core Program promotes the principles and techniques of improv as tools for fostering socio-emotional learning and preparing students for college and careers. Delivered through 10 in-school, classroom-based workshops, the program was developed with guidance from their partners at Magnet Theater in New York, Philly Improv Theater, and The Second City in Chicago.

Each week focuses on a key concept, incorporating warm-ups, exercises, and debriefs. The lessons are designed with trauma-informed teaching practices, offering diverse entry points for participation and enabling educators to tailor their approach to meet the needs of all students, including those with special needs, autism, and English Language Learners.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The Unscripted Project has made a significant impact on the lives of students across Philadelphia, serving as a safe space for self-expression, creativity, and growth. The nonprofit's dedication to providing equal access to quality arts education is reflected in its outreach to underserved communities. By offering its programs free of charge, The Unscripted Project ensures that every student has the opportunity to benefit from this experience.

As The Unscripted Project grows, its mission remains clear: to provide young people with the skills they need to thrive. Through the power of improv education, the nonprofit is helping students chase their dreams, build lasting confidence, and lead successful, fulfilling lives.