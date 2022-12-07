After Nine Years, Jim Rosenfield to Bid Farewell to NBC10

After nearly a decade at NBC10, Jim Rosenfield will be leaving the station to be closer to home and pursue new opportunities. His last day on-air will be Friday, Dec. 23.

NBC10 viewers have seen Jim cover the news with a steady hand at home and abroad; field anchoring breaking news from South Street to Paris; to exploring Pope Francis’ early days growing up in Argentina.

He moderated key local political debates — with some unplanned moments that required a doctor in the house — and managed to avoid outpacing fellow NBC10 runners, by instead co-hosting our annual coverage of the Blue Cross Broad Street Run. He’s earned more than half a dozen Emmy’s during his time here, and has been a valued leader, mentor and friend to the NBC10 newsroom.

“New York is calling me home. After nine years at NBC10, I am excited to explore new opportunities and return to the place where I grew up, and where my family looks forward to having me around the corner,” said Rosenfield.

“We thank Jim for his contributions over the years to our team and his service to the community. We wish him the very best in his new chapter,” said Ric Harris, President and General Manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62.