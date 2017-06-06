Uber's chief executive ordered an investigation Monday into a sexual-harassment claim made by a female engineer who said her prospects at the company evaporated after she complained about advances from her boss. Scott Budman reports.

Ride-sharing company Uber has fired at least 20 people after the tech giant investigated claims of sexual harassment within its ranks, NBC News reported.

The law firm Perkins Coie investigated 215 claims in its probe into the allegations. One hundred resulted in no action, according to a source. It was not immediately known who was among the at least 20 people fired.

NBC Bay Area has reached out to the company for comment.



Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder was investigating claims of sexual harassment at Uber in a separate probe.

That investigation was sparked by a blog post written by a former Uber engineer, Susan Fowler, who said the company's human resources department ignored her complaints about her boss' advances because was a high performer, dooming her prospects at the company.