The 5 Highest-Paying Tech Summer Internships: Survey

The pace at Facebook "definitely took some getting used to, but I think it's coupled with (an) implicit trust," one intern wrote

    The top internships in the tech industry these days aren't the monotonous office drone work, CNBC reports. They offer challenging projects that pay thousands of dollars a month.

    The highest paying summer internship in tech this year is at Facebook, which pays $8,000 monthly, according to jobs website Glassdoor, which compiled data based in part on anonymously submitted feedback.

    (Published Tuesday, March 4, 2014)

    "Facebook moves fast. Really, really fast. The pace definitely took some getting used to, but I think it's coupled with (an) implicit trust," a software engineer intern wrote. "There is so much to learn."

    Rounding out the top five highest-paying internships are Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon and Apple — which offers perks like food and housing, one intern noted.

    Published 2 hours ago
