It's been a long and hard-fought 100 days for President Trump and the United States. As Trump hits the milestone, the Battleground Bros. asked college students to weigh in on his job so far.

President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office on Saturday. His short time as the 45th president of the United States has not been an easy one.

Trump's approval rating has sunk to 40 percent, an all-time low this early in the presidency over the history of the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. His executive orders and proposals have sparked massive protests and lawsuits. Investigations into Russian interference in the general election continue to cloud his asention to the Oval Office.

With so much controversy surrounding the presidency and huge divisions within the country continuing, we decided to return to Temple University, one of the four schools we visited during our presidential election college tour.

The goal: Hear how Millennials feel about Trump's first 100 days. There was no shortage of strong opinions. And since so much attention has been paid to his cabinet and staff, we figured a little game was in order.

See how our interviewees — young voters who spanned the political spectrum in idealologies — fared in the video above. Then, take the quiz for yourself below.

And be sure to share your thoughts about the first 100 days of Trump.