White House chief of staff John Kelly watches as President Donald Trump with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017.

White House chief of staff John Kelly made a surprise appearance at the daily press briefing Thursday to assure reporters that he's not struggling with the weight of the job, contradicting some recent reports based on anonymous sources.



"I don't think I'm being fired today and I'm not so frustrated in this job that I'm thinking of leaving," John Kelly said.

Vanity Fair reported Wednesday that Kelly "is miserable in his job and is remaining out of a sense of duty," citing two senior Republican officials.



But Kelly said he's not frustrated, only that the job is the most important one he has had, and one that's very hard as well. His main frustration, he said, was the press misreporting things, urging reporters to get better sources.



Kelly seemed almost light-hearted as he looked around the press room of the White House at the reporters eager to ask him a question, and he joked that news cameras "always catch me when I'm thinking hard and it looks like I'm frustrated and mad."