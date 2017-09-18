Toys R Us' Bankruptcy Could Come by This Week: Sources

This Nov. 26, 2009, file photo shows a line of Black Friday holiday shoppers wrapping around the Toys "R" Us in Camp Hill, Pa.

Toys R Us, which reportedly faces a large debt load as it heads into the new year, could file for bankruptcy by the end of the week, sources familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The sources said that plans to file for bankruptcy are not set in stone, and if it does go through, the timing could change.

Declaring bankruptcy would simplify Toys R Us' capital structure, complicated by its three owners — none of whom commented to CNBC.

Doing so would give vendors like Mattel and Hasbro clarity as the holiday season approaches.

