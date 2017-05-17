Students at Barberton High School in Ohio got extra credit for being voluntarily pepper-sprayed as part of their criminal science technology class, and video of the incident has gone viral, the "Today" show reported.

Video of the exercise shows the students lined up against a wall and an instructor spray each of them in the face with the spray.

The teens then shriek, scream and double over in pain while a police officer examines them.

Parents of the teens signed a waiver allowing them to take part in the exercise, according to "Today."