One person is dead and at least 13 are injured after an early morning shooting Sunday at a Cincinnati, Ohio nightclub, police said.

Sgt. Eric Franz of the Cincinnati Police Department has told NBC News that at least 14 people were shot, at least one fatally, in the shooting at Cameo Nightclub. Franz said the victims were transported to four area hospitals. Police did not confirm any other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Kelly Martin with the University of Cincinnati Medical Center told NBC News that the hospital had received 8 patients from an "incident" at the club. Martin did not confirm whether those patients were victims of gunshot wounds.

