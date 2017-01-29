Protesters carry signs and chant in Lafayette Park near the White House during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Washington.

Thousands of protesters gathered at airports and cities nationwide for a second day on Sunday to decry President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily restricts entry to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries and indefinitely bans Syrian refugees from crossing into the country, NBC News reported.

Within 24 hours of Trump signing the executive order, its impact was resonating worldwide as officials struggled to interpret Trump's decision — leaving refugees and immigrants who had already been vetted and approved to enter the country detained at airports and stuck in legal limbo.

A dozen people who landed in the U.S. after Trump signed the executive order were detained and some were separated from their families at New York's John F. Kennedy international Airport on Friday, according to lawmakers and attorneys. Two of the detained were Iraqi refugees and one — identified as Hameed Khalid Darweesh — was an interpreter working with the U.S. government for a decade, according to his attorneys.