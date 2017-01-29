Around 5,000 protesters gathered at Philly International Airport Sunday afternoon to rally, for a second day, on behalf of immigrants who were detained under President Trump's recent executive action restricting access through America's borders.

Sunday's protest at the airport began at 2 p.m. Police say around 5,000 people are taking part in the demonstration.

Airport officials said the International Arrivals Hall in Terminal A West was at capacity. Additional demonstrators were being directed to baggage claim.

The protest is also causing a major traffic jam on I-95 North and South approaching the airport. Motorists in the area are advised to allow extra time if driving to PHL.

Sunday's protest follows a quickly formed event the day before when several travelers were detained or turned away at customs after arriving to Philadelphia.

An attorney with the ACLU of Pennsylvania told NBC10 Saturday at least five people were detained under an executive order signed Friday evening by President Donald Trump that immediately put restrictions on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries and temporarily halted a refugee program for Syrian immigrants. Three of the detainees are adults from Qatar, according to the ACLU.

City officials told NBC10's Aundrea Cline-Thomas that one of the men has worked as an interpreter for the U.S. government.

Sunday afternoon, Philadelphia Mayor Kenney announced all of the detainees who were at PHL were released in the morning.

Mayor Kenney, Gov. Tom Wolf, Senator Bob Casey (D - Pa.) and U.S. Rep. Bob Brady (D - Pa. 1) joined demonstrators at the airport Saturday calling for intervention on behalf of the immigrants.

"These are people who have gone through all the hurdles and they have chosen to come and live with us here in Pennsylvania," Wolf said. "And I say to them you are welcome here."

The four were joined by civil rights attorneys, more than 150 protesters holding signs and chanting, as well as City Councilwoman Helen Gym and federal lawmakers incised by the effects of the immigration ban.

"Hey, hey! Ho, ho! The Muslim ban has got to go," the demonstrators shouted.

Two Syrian families who arrived at Philly International Airport were also briefly detained Saturday and sent back on a return 18-hour flight to the Middle East.

After Saturday's protest began, a federal judge granted an injunction in response to a request filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and other legal organizations on behalf of individuals subject to President Trump's Muslim ban.

The stay blocks anyone with a valid visa being held at airports from being deported. However, the stay only applies to those currently within the U.S., but not to anyone who tries to come to the U.S. going forward. It also does not mean detainees will be released, only that they can't be deported, according to ACLU attorneys.

The protest is one of several at major air hubs around the country. Throngs of people gathered outside John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City where 12 refugees were detained Saturday. Protests were also expected in Chicago, San Francisco and Virginia.

