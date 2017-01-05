Near-Deadly Diner Drive-in Has Patrons Ducking for Cover

An SUV crashed through a Michigan restaurant on Jan. 4, 2017, narrowly missing a table of diners sitting in a booth. Police say a woman was driving to the restaurant with her mother and children in the SUV and may have accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. (Published 2 hours ago)

Three people enjoying a night at a Michigan diner nearly died Tuesday when an SUV plowed into the restaurant just inches from where they were sitting.

Video from Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant shows the harrowing incident, where the blue vehicle bursts through the wall one booth over from a set of three diners who were quietly reclining. The bench two of the diners are sitting on shakes, but after a moment of stunned inaction, they jump up to help the people in the SUV.

Police told NBC affiliate WDIV that the driver may have accidentally hit the gas when she meant to hit the break, sending her through the central Michigan building's wall at about 6:20 p.m.

No one was hurt, the restaurant said in a post on Facebook Tuesday night, but photos showed a strip of the diner looking like it had been hit by a tornado.

Nevertheless, the Fowlerville Farms Facebook post said it was planned to be open Wednesday. The restaurant, right off I-96 in Fowlerville, was established in 1987.

