An upstate New York zoo's livestream of a giraffe preparing to give birth was abruptly suspended Thursday after animal activists complained about "nudity and sexual content" in violation of YouTube's policy, the zoo said.

More than 20 million had been viewing the cam, placed in the stall of “April” the giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, in anticipation of the birth of her fourth calf. People from all over the world watched the long-necked animal slink gracefully around her hay-laden home, giddy with excitement.

Suddenly, shortly before 8 a.m., the stream stopped.

The Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook that YouTube yanked the stream for "nudity & sexual content" and said "Animal Rights Extremists" were responsible.

The post was shared more than 6,200 times within an hour as thousands of commenters voiced frustration over "the miracle of life" being banned from YouTube. At least one person suggested the zoo put clothes on the giraffe.

In a Facebook live addressing the controversy, the zoo's owner, Jordan Patch, said, "This is a perfect example of why we cannot have nice things."

Patch said it's OK that animal activists don't agree with the zoo's decision to stream the birth, but that they were wrong to get YouTube to pull it.

"This has pulled an educational tool away from tens of millions of individuals," he said.

A two-hour stream documenting part of the giraffe's labor was allowed to remain online, though the comment section was rife with angry users demanding YouTube reinstate the live video. YouTube didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the controversy.

Meanwhile, the zoo pledged to keep people updated on April's status. Labor will last anywhere from a few hours to a few days. Once the calf is born, he or she will be up and walking in about an hour.

