Carson Gets Trapped in Elevator During Miami Housing Tour

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more from the scene this morning involving a member of President Trump's administration.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and his wife were trapped in an elevator during a visit to a Miami affordable housing complex Wednesday.

The incident occurred while Carson was touring the Courtside Apartments, an affordable housing complex in the city's Overtown neighborhood.

Carson Will Not Guarantee No HUD Money to Trumps

At Thursday's Senate confirmation hearing, Department of Housing and Urban Development nominee Ben Carson would not guarantee that no department money will go to President-elect Donald Trump or his family. He also addressed concerns about limiting LGBTQ or low-income participants of housing, saying he would "enforce all the laws of land." (Published Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017)

The couple and several others were on their way to meet residents when their elevator became stuck, grounding the group for about 15 minutes before firefighters freed them just before 9 a.m.

"Well, we got all of our questions answered," Carson joked as he stepped out of the elevator.

Waiting in the lobby was former NBA star Alonzo Mourning. Mourning, whose nonprofit AM Affordable Housing helped develop the complex, was there to meet Carson.

Residents said they were glad to see Carson and hope the secretary will defend against the Trump administration's proposed budget cuts to low income housing programs.

The famed surgeon and former GOP presidential candidate is in town for two days of meetings with both political officials, including Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, as well as community leaders such as developer Jorge Perez and former Miami Heat star Alonzo Mourning.

Carson is also scheduled to visit Allapattah before capping off Wednesday at Florida Memorial University. He will deliver the keynote address at the NAACP Fair Housing Month Conference at Miami Dade College’s North Campus.

Top News: Mourning in San Bernardino, Reunifying Split Cyrus