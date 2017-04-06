Members of Congress late Thursday took to Twitter to respond to the Trump administration's decision to fire a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D., Calif.) called the move an "act of war" and said Congress must meet to debate the Syrian issue.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen Dick Durbin (D., Ill.), released a statement saying that his "preliminary briefing by the White House indicated that this was a measured response to the Syrian nerve gas atrocity. Any further action will require close scrutiny by Congress, and any escalation beyond airstrikes or missile strikes will require engaging the American people in that decision."

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D. Fla.) said he supported the move, adding: "I hope this teaches President Assad not to use chemical weapons again.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said that "by acting decisively against the very facility from which Assad launched his murderous chemical weapons attack, President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over."