Stephanie Dikowski was murdered in her Port Richmond home on Thursday night. NBC10's Drew Smith reports new surveillance video may show the mother's murderer running away. (Published Friday, July 31, 2015)

A year and a half after a young mother's life was violently snuffed out in her Philadelphia home with her 2-year-old nearby, her accused killer faces charges in her death.

Stephanie Dzikowski was inside her Port Richmond house on Aramingo Avenue near Clearfield Street with her 2-year-old daughter July 30, 2015 when police say someone burst into the house and shot the young mom execution-style, killing her. Dzikowski's fiance found her body a short time later in the same bedroom as the girl, said neighbors.

On Friday, police announced murder charges against James Jones, 28. Several tips came in about Dzikowski's killing after surveillance video from the night of her killing aired earlier this week. Those tips led homicide detectives to Jones, said police.

Jones remained behind bars without bail Friday facing homicide, robbery and related charges. Court records don't list an attorney for the Jones.

Community Mourns as Police Search for Young Mom's Killer

As people mourn the tragic death of Stephanie Dzikowski in Port Richmond, police are continuing to search for the person who shot her execution-style in her home. (Published Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015)

Dzikowski's violent death sent shock waves through her tight-knit Port Richmond community where she shared a home with her fiance, her father and her daughter.

At a vigil and march this past April, Dzikowski’s father, Stephen Dzikowski, spoke about his loss.

"I’m without a daughter and my granddaughter is without a mother," he said. "It hurts me every day and rips my heart out not to see my daughter, knowing that she has a lovely daughter."