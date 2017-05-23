Wrongly Convicted Man to Be Free After 24 Years

Shaurn Thomas will be a free man after spending 24 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.

A Philadelphia man imprisoned for nearly a quarter century for a crime he did not commit could be free by the end of the week.

A hearing Tuesday morning will discuss when Shaurn Thomas will get out of prison.

In 1994, a jury convicted Thomas of murder in the 1990 killing of Domingo Martinez that happened when Thomas was just 16 years old. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Thomas and his mother, Hazeline Thomas, insisted Thomas was elsewhere at the time of the killing, accoridng to a news release from the Pennsylvania Innocence Project and Dechert law firm, which worked pro bono on the case.

"Shaurn engaged in a decades’ long struggle to prove his innocence," attorney James Figorski said. "I joined him in that struggle, and many times it seemed that we would never succeed and he would remain in prison for the rest of his life."

Authorities threw out the conviction in 2015 after a witness admitted to lying about Thomas' role in the killing.

His mother said Thomas fought every day in prison to clear his name.

"I'm proud because ... he was innocent and he did something about it," she said.

"It is gratifying to know that we were able to help Shaurn Thomas obtain his freedom after witnessing the injustice to which he was subjected," Figorski said. "All of us are ecstatic that Shaurn Thomas will finally be free with his family."

While they couldn't get back the last 24 years of Thomas’ life, his legal team was glad to give the now 43-year-old a future.

"We are so grateful to our partners in righting this terrible injustice," said Marissa Bluestine, legal director of the Pennsylvania Innocence Project.

"Dechert has been a champion for Shaurn, with the team tirelessly working on finding the truth and proving him innocent. We are all so overwhelmed by this result. While we cannot get back the last quarter century of his life for Shaurn, we can give him a future."