Police in North Philadelphia are looking for a person who beat and stabbed a woman to death near Dobbins High School. She was found dead early Saturday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police have identified a woman who was killed after being brutally beaten and stabbed outside a North Philadelphia high school Saturday morning.

Debra Gulliver, 33, of the 2500 block of N. 25th Street, suffered multiple stab wounds to her stomach, police said Monday. She was also beaten severely in the head.

Gulliver was partially clothed when a passerby, who had just been robbed by two men, found her in a park attached to Dobbins Technical High School near 21st Street and Lehigh Avenue, police said.

“This was a very brutal, savage attack. Somebody really wanted to make sure that she suffered and was killed," Capt. Drew Techner told NBC10 on Saturday.

Police did not have a description of a suspect available Monday. Homicide detectives are investigating.

