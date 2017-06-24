Woman Savagely Beaten, Stabbed Near Philly High School

Police in North Philadelphia are looking for a person who beat and stabbed a woman to death near Dobbins High School. She was found dead early Saturday morning, police said.

A 33-year-old woman was found lying in the grass, beaten and stabbed to death, near Dobbins High School in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

She had multiple knife wounds on her legs leading up to her chest. Her pants were down around her ankles and her belongings were scattered throughout the scene, indicating a struggle ensued, police said.

First responders arrived at the scene near 21st Street and Lehigh Avenue around 3 a.m. after a passerby spotted the victim.

“Her hands were covered in blood,” said Capt. Drew Techner. “This was a very brutal, savage attack. Somebody really wanted to make sure that she suffered and was killed.”

Police suspect the attack was sexual in nature, they said.

Officials are still combing the scene and looking for a suspect.

