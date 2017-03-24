Cherie Amoore was found guilty of kidnapping a baby from the King of Prussia Mall in March of last year. Amoore, who prosecutors say faked a pregnancy, introduced the baby to family members as her own.

Cherie Amoore, the 33-year-old Merion woman who last year stole a baby from the King of Prussia mall, was found guilty of kidnapping and concealment of a child in a Norristown courtroom Friday.

Accompanied by lawyer, Marc Steinberg, Amore took the stand in front of Judge William R. Carpenter to accept a guilty verdict in a stipulated bench trial, by which she gave up her right to a jury trial and to testify in her own defense.

Prosecutors described Amoore as "trolling the King of Prussia mall" on March 31, 2016 – striking up conversations with at least two mothers who were there with newborn baby boys – before grabbing 7-week-old Ahsir Simmons at the food court and running out with him.

The prosecution say the action was the culmination of an elaborate scheme that involved Amore pretending she was pregnant and holding a baby shower before the kidnapping, and introducing the infant to her family members as her own afterwards.

Neither Amoore nor her lawyer offered comment at the verdict.

Amore is free on bail, pending sentencing. The prosecution has indicated that at sentencing they will request that Amore serve years behind bars.