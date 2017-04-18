A woman is accused of trying to kidnap a man who she found on Craigslist.

Investigators say Lara Mountz was on Craigslist back in January when she saw an ad from a man between the ages of 25 and 30 who was “seeking companionship.” Mountz and two other men allegedly went to the man’s home in Lansdale and tried to kidnap him. The man managed to escape after a short struggle and called 911 while the suspects fled.

Police identified Mountz as one of the suspects and charged her with attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault. Mountz has allegedly evaded police however and has not turned herself in. Investigators say her last known address was in the Drexel Hill section of Upper Darby. Police also say the other two suspects who were with Mountz during the attempted kidnapping have not been found.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Lansdale Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 267-642-9418 or email crimetips@lansdalepd.org.