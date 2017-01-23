A Wilmington Police officer shot and killed an armed man, according to officials.

Police were called to a home on the 1700 block of W. 13th Street in Wilmington, Delaware Monday around 6 p.m. for a report of a distraught male possibly armed with a gun. When they arrived they found the man who police say was holding a handgun.

Investigators say one of the officers opened fire and shot the man. They have not yet revealed whether the unidentified man aimed his weapon at the officers prior to the shooting.

The man died from his injuries. Wilmington Police and the State of Delaware Department of Justice are investigating the incident.