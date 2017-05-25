Police in Delaware reached out to the public to help find the parents of a child found wandering around Wilmington Thursday morning.

Luckily, the boy was reunited with his family before noon, police said.

Police found the boy – believed to be around 2 years old – in the area of 5th and Lombard streets around 9:10 a.m.

The child had wandered from his home, police said. No word on exactly how he got out.

"The Wilmington Police Department would like to thank the media and citizens for their assistance in quickly helping us locate the family," police said in a Nixle alert.



Top News: Militants Attack City in the Philippines