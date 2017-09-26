In celebration of National Coffee Day on Friday, Sept. 29, Wawa plans on offering its customers free any sized coffee all day.



Throughout the day, all 760+ of its locations in Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are expected to give away a combined total of nearly 2 million free cups of coffee.

All day long, customers are allowed to come in multiple times, and get any of Wawa’s eight varieties of coffee, any size, absolutely free.

“At Wawa we are always looking to connect with our customers in a meaningful way, so we are thrilled to be a part of National Coffee Day by offering customers our most beloved beverage for free, all day long, at all of our locations,” Wawa’s Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer, Mike Sherlock said.

Since 2000 Wawa has served more than 1 billion cups of coffee, and within the brewed coffee market, the company is ranked number 1 in Philadelphia, and number 6 in market share nationally.



