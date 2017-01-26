Comedian/actor Kevin Hart attends "The Secret Life Of Pets" New York Premiere at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 25, 2016 in New York City.

Film crews for Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston's latest project will be shooting in Center City this week, which will mean road closures and SEPTA detours.

'Untouchable' is set to film on Friday, Sharon Pinkenson of the greater Philadelphia Film Office confirmed, but don't look for the stars. No principal actors will be filming scenes.

Filming will shut down West Market street and JFK Boulevard between 15th and 20th streets from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

SEPTA also confirmed that nine bus routes will be detoured because of the filming between 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Route 17, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 124 and 125 SEPTA buses will all be detoured during the filming.