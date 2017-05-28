Child Among Three Dead in North Philadelphia House Fire | NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Child Among Three Dead in North Philadelphia House Fire

The child died at a nearby hospital while two other victims were found inside the home. Three people died in a Philadelphia fire last Sunday.

By Brian X. McCrone and Manuel Smith

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Three people were killed in a house fire in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to officials. The fire began shortly before 5 a.m. The victims were not immediately identified.

    (Published 54 minutes ago)

    Three people are dead after a fire ripped through a home early Sunday in North Philadelphia, police said.

    The identities of the victims were not immediately known at the scene of the blaze at North Sixth Street and Montgomery Avenue. A child was among the victims, the fire commissioner said. Two others who initially remained unaccounted for inside the home were found shortly before 8 a.m.

    The child died at a nearby hospital after firefighters pulled the victim from the blaze. Two other people in the house reportedly jumped from the back window of the house, a three-story, double-wide house.

    It is the second Sunday in a row that three people died in a house fire in Philadelphia.

    The victims were reportedly trapped on the upper floors of a home as firefighters arrived. They found flames and heavy smoke pouring from the first floor shortly before 5 a.m.

    "We're still dousing hot spots," Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said, adding that firefighters were about to embark on a second sweep of the house to try to find the other victims. "We're still engaged in an active overhaul effort."

    He said firefighters were still searching a "very dangerous, unstable" structure.

    Check back for more details as they become known on this breaking news story.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 13 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices