Three people were killed in a house fire in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to officials. The fire began shortly before 5 a.m. The victims were not immediately identified.

Three people are dead after a fire ripped through a home early Sunday in North Philadelphia, police said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately known at the scene of the blaze at North Sixth Street and Montgomery Avenue. A child was among the victims, the fire commissioner said. Two others who initially remained unaccounted for inside the home were found shortly before 8 a.m.

The child died at a nearby hospital after firefighters pulled the victim from the blaze. Two other people in the house reportedly jumped from the back window of the house, a three-story, double-wide house.

It is the second Sunday in a row that three people died in a house fire in Philadelphia.

The victims were reportedly trapped on the upper floors of a home as firefighters arrived. They found flames and heavy smoke pouring from the first floor shortly before 5 a.m.

"We're still dousing hot spots," Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said, adding that firefighters were about to embark on a second sweep of the house to try to find the other victims. "We're still engaged in an active overhaul effort."

He said firefighters were still searching a "very dangerous, unstable" structure.

