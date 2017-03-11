A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the head Friday night and police are searching for two men they believe are connected to the shooting.

Police responded to a shooting inside a takeout restaurant at the 2000 block of W. Hunting Park Avenue around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found the teenage victim unresponsive on the floor, suffering from a gunshot to his head.

The teen was taken to Temple University Hospital. No arrests have been made and police have not yet revealed a motive.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two men. Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts can contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or call 911.