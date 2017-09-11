Gerald Grandzol's friends and neighbors gathered in a community garden that he loved to remember the man killed during a robbery attempt. NBC10's Brandon Hudson reports.

A North Philadelphia teen has been charged as an adult in the shooting death of 38-year-old Gerald Grandzol, a father of two who was killed last week while shielding his daughter from a carjacking.

Marvin Roberts, 16, allegedly opened fire on Grandzol after he and his older brother, 21-year-old Maurice Roberts, confronted Grandzol on the 1500 block of Melon Street Thursday evening in an attempted carjacking, police said.

Grandzol handed the two brothers his wallet but refused to turn over his car keys because his 2-year-old daughter was still inside, police said.

"In almost 29 years it's probably one of the most disturbing videos I've ever seen," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector James Kelly said.



When first responders arrived, they found Grandzol's daughter crying in the back seat, sources said.

On Saturday, Marvin Roberts was charged with murder, robbery, carjacking, criminal conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and several other violations, police said.

Police released his mugshot Monday afternoon.

Brendan Fernald, Grandzol's friend and neighbor, rushed over to help and try to keep him alive.

"[I] jumped down and started putting pressure on his wounds. Then, scooping the blood out of his mouth so he could breathe," Fernald said.

A vigil for Grandzol will be held Monday at 6:15 p.m. at the corner of 15th and Melon streets.

Roberts' older brother was also arrested in connection to the carjacking and shooting. Both brothers have prior arrests, investigators told NBC10. No further information is available at this time.

