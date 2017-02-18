Taxi Driver Shoots Taxi Driver Outside SEPTA Station: Police

A fight between two taxi drivers led to a shooting outside a SEPTA station in Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, police said.

The two men got into an altercation at a taxicab stand outside the Frankford Transportation Center on Frankford Avenue and Pratt Street around 2 p.m., according to investigators. During the incident, one of the taxi drivers allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the other driver. The victim was struck at least twice and taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed his condition.

The gunman was immediately arrested following the shooting, police said. Investigators have not yet revealed his identity.

Officials say SEPTA service was not interrupted by the shooting.