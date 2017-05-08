NBC10 shares the remarkable story of a mother and father who continue to give everything they can to their son. NBC10’s Erin Coleman spoke to the family who is preparing for their son’s second kidney transplant.

After receiving a kidney from his father as a toddler, a LaSalle University student is receiving the same gift, this time from his mother 17 years later.

Kevin Brighter Jr. was two-years-old when he received his first kidney transplant in 2000. Now at the age of 19, he’s in need of another one.

Brighter Jr. went into kidney failure in December of last year. Since then he’s had to juggle being a full-time college student with attending three dialysis appointments a week.

“Every day mom or dad is always saying, ‘Don’t worry. You’ll get through this,’” Brighter Jr. said.

NBC10 was there in 2000 when Brighter Jr. received his first kidney transplant from his father, Kevin Brighter Sr., a Philadelphia police officer.

“Any parent that wouldn’t do anything like this for their son or any child is crazy in my mind,” Brighter Sr. told NBC10 17 years ago. “It’s all about how much I love him.”

Doctors predicted the kidney would last five to ten years. It ended up lasting 17 years however.

“We’ve done this with him since he was little,” Brighter’s mother, Maura Brighter, told NBC10. “You can feel sorry for yourself for a moment. You’ve got to pick up and keep moving on.”

Now that her son is in need of another kidney, Maura Brighter has decided to step in and give him hers.

“It was the best thing in the world when they said, ‘You have clearance,’” Maura Brighter said.

Brighter Jr. had a mixed reaction to the news.

“He was more upset for someone having to give him a kidney again more than he was for himself,” Brighter Sr. said. “I told him, I said, ‘Listen, this is probably one of the most rewarding experiences I ever had is giving a kidney to you.’”

Despite how difficult the process has been, the family says they feel lucky.

“I believe that the waiting list in this area is five to seven years for a kidney,” Maura Brighter said. “So, very thankful.”

Brighter Jr. said he’s thankful to be alive and that he’ll be able to carry a piece of both of his parents with him for life.

“I was thrilled that I was able to have a part of him working for 16 plus years,” Brighter Jr. said. “Now I’m looking forward to having a piece of my mom for hopefully another 16 plus years, at least.”

Brighter’s surgery is scheduled for May 16.

